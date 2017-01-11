BRIEF-India's ISL Consulting March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 PS Business Parks Inc
* PS Business Parks Inc - Co entered into third amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of Jan 10, 2017
* PS Business Parks Inc- Among other things, credit agreement provides for total revolving credit commitments of $250 million - SEC Filing
* PS Business Parks-Credit agreement provides for option to request increases to total revolving credit by an additional amount of up to $150 million
* PS Business Parks Inc - Credit agreement provides extension of maturity date from May 1, 2019 to January 10, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2iftl6K] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 4.9 million rupees versus 12.5 million rupees year ago