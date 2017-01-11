ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
Jan 11 Vama Industries Ltd
* Received an order from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for implementation of "Bhuvan scale-up infrastructure site setup" at NRSC
* Order aggregating to INR 461.6 million
* Says order for INR 367 million in the name of company
* Source text: (bit.ly/2jCoBNP) Further company coverage:
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)