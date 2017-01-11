BRIEF-Angel Telecom Holding talks about combination between Angel Telekom and Connexcom AG
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
Jan 11 Silverlake Axis Ltd :
* Silverlake Axis secures core banking contracts from financial institutions in Thailand
* Contracts are expected to contribute positively to results of SAL in current and following financial years
* Project is expected to be implemented in under 16 months
WASHINGTON, May 30 An influential proxy adviser has recommended that shareholders of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. withhold their support from Eric Benhamou, the company's lead independent board director.