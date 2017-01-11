BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Pinehill Pacific Bhd -
* Dec crude palm oil production 706.84 mt; Dec palm kernel production 181.50 mt Source text (bit.ly/2jhW7W2) Further company coverage:
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June