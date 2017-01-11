BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 China Properties Investment Holdings Ltd :
* Discloseable transaction relating to provision of loan
* Unit entered into loan agreement with borrower
* Lender has agreed to lend to borrower a term loan in principal amount of HK$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte