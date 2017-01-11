BRIEF-Angel Telecom Holding talks about combination between Angel Telekom and Connexcom AG
* ANGEL TELECOM HOLDING AG: TALKS ABOUT A COMBINATION BETWEEN ANGEL TELEKOM AND CONNEXCOM AG
Jan 11 Amper SA :
* Grupo Auriga enters shareholding of Amper via credit compensation
* Says Grupo Auriga to hold a stake of about 10.5 percent Source text: bit.ly/2iEQ78V
