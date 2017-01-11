Jan 11 Prakash Industries Ltd :

* Says update on iron and manganese ore mine

* Government of Odisha has executed and registered a mining lease of iron and manganese ore in favour of co for a period of 50 yrs

* Says mine expected to be developed in next 6 months

* Says with this captive sourcing, the operating margin and profitability of co would improve significantly Source text: bit.ly/2j0J8Z5 Further company coverage: