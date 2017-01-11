US STOCKS-Wall St opens slightly lower as investors digest data
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 11 Prakash Industries Ltd :
* Says update on iron and manganese ore mine
* Government of Odisha has executed and registered a mining lease of iron and manganese ore in favour of co for a period of 50 yrs
* Says mine expected to be developed in next 6 months
* Says with this captive sourcing, the operating margin and profitability of co would improve significantly Source text: bit.ly/2j0J8Z5 Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago