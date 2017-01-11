BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 Kkr & Co Lp :
* KKR releases 2017 global macro outlook
* "as we look ahead into 2017, we think that we are at a major inflection point across global capital markets."
* "we view Donald Trump's ascendancy to presidency of U.S. as confirmation of a political and economic paradigm shift that started with brexit"
* Political and economic paradigm shift is likely to continue for foreseeable future, including elections across Europe in 2017
* Macroeconomic backdrop will likely be shifting from disinflationary, slower growth environment towards reflationary-directed one
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte