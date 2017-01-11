BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 Sun Century Group Ltd -
* Board resolved to grant a total of 150mln share options to grantees; grantees to subscribe for 150 million shares in co at hk$0.10 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte