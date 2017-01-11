Jan 11 TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG therapeutics announces completion of enrollment and B-cell depletion data from part 1 of ongoing phase 2 multiple sclerosis study

* TG Therapeutics Inc says phase 3 MS program planned to initiate in 1H 2017

* TG Therapeutics Inc says TG-1101 was well tolerated with no grade 3/4 adverse events reported

* TG Therapeutics Inc says early data demonstrates rapid and profound B-cell reductions in ms patients treated with TG-1101 with median B-cell reduction of 99%

* As part 2 of trial, company has added expansion cohorts and will explore accelerated dosing of initial 150mg dose