Jan 11 TG Therapeutics Inc
* TG therapeutics announces completion of enrollment and
B-cell depletion data from part 1 of ongoing phase 2 multiple
sclerosis study
* TG Therapeutics Inc says phase 3 MS program planned to
initiate in 1H 2017
* TG Therapeutics Inc says TG-1101 was well tolerated with
no grade 3/4 adverse events reported
* TG Therapeutics Inc says early data demonstrates rapid and
profound B-cell reductions in ms patients treated with TG-1101
with median B-cell reduction of 99%
* As part 2 of trial, company has added expansion cohorts
and will explore accelerated dosing of initial 150mg dose
