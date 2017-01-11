BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint proposes issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Amyris Inc :
* Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited reports 23.2 percent stake in Amyris Inc as of January 6, 2017 versus 24.7 percent as of December 9,2016 Source text:(ID:bit.ly/2j7H97I) Further company coverage:
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Luke Bryan, a mining engineer, to board as executive chairman with effect from 1 June 2017