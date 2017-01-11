BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd
* Says to consider and approve proposal for raising funds by way issuing 5 million shares
* Says to consider and approve proposal for raising funds by way issuing 100 million share warrants Source text : [bit.ly/2jv34CA] Further company coverage:
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.