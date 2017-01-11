BRIEF-Arrow Electronics names Citrix distributor in U.S., Canada
* Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Johnston Press Plc :
* Resolution relating to disposal of entire issued share capital of Johnston Publishing East Anglia was duly passed on a poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Arrow Electronics named Citrix distributor in the U.S. and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm