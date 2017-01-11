Jan 11 Imperial Pacific International

* Imperial pacific international holdings ltd - issuer, company and initial subsidiary guarantor has on 11 January 2017 entered into a purchase agreement

* Imperial pacific international - group intends to use proceeds from proposed notes issue to finance development of phase i of saipan project

* Imperial pacific international - issuer proposes to issue 8.5% senior secured notes due 2020 in aggregate principal amount of not less than USD60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: