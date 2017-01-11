BRIEF-Tsogo Sun says CEO Von Aulock resigns effective June 1
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June
Jan 11 Imperial Pacific International
* Imperial pacific international holdings ltd - issuer, company and initial subsidiary guarantor has on 11 January 2017 entered into a purchase agreement
* Imperial pacific international - group intends to use proceeds from proposed notes issue to finance development of phase i of saipan project
* Imperial pacific international - issuer proposes to issue 8.5% senior secured notes due 2020 in aggregate principal amount of not less than USD60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 30 Legal firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe is no longer representing holding company J&F Investimentos in leniency deal talks with prosecutors on the fine the company must pay for its role in a massive political graft case, a company press officer told Reuters on Tuesday.