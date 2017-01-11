BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
Jan 11 Numerex Corp :
* Board of directors has terminated employment of Marc Zionts as chief executive officer
* Kenneth Gayron, chief financial officer, will assume additional role of interim CEO
* Zionts' termination was not related to any company accounting, internal controls, or financial reporting matter
* Expected to significantly improve its EBITDA performance over 2016 with estimates of adjusted EBITDA ranging from $8.5 million to $10 million
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.