BRIEF-India's Rural Electrification Corp looking to raise $300-$450 mln via green dlr bonds around end-June
May 30 India's Rural Electrification Corp Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal
Jan 11 SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE :
* Carries out a 2 to 1 capital increase by up to 1,400,892 euros ($1.47 million) to a maximum of 4,202,677 euros at a price of 1 euro per share Source text - bit.ly/2j17Ubp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9517 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, May 30 Russian bank JUGRA is expected to receive a $500 million capital boost after its key shareholder converts its subordinated deposits into the bank's capital, the mid-sized lender said.