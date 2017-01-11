Jan 11 SCHNIGGE Wertpapierhandelsbank SE :

* Carries out a 2 to 1 capital increase by up to 1,400,892 euros ($1.47 million) to a maximum of 4,202,677 euros at a price of 1 euro per share Source text - bit.ly/2j17Ubp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9517 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)