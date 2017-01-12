BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Talent Property Group Ltd
* on 13 December 2016, 14 December 2016 and 5 January 2017, Guangzhou Gaotian made purchases of PAB wealth management product
* Guangzhou Gaotian also redeemed PAB wealth management product in principal amount of rmb65 million
* purchases in aggregate principal amount of rmb205 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* Some claimants consider pursuing case - source (Adds possible break-away group, details)