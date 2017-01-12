Jan 12 Talent Property Group Ltd

* on 13 December 2016, 14 December 2016 and 5 January 2017, Guangzhou Gaotian made purchases of PAB wealth management product

* Guangzhou Gaotian also redeemed PAB wealth management product in principal amount of rmb65 million

* purchases in aggregate principal amount of rmb205 million