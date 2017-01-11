BRIEF-MCI Capital to raise up to 20 mln zlotys in series O bonds
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
Jan 11 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :
* Zhong AN Shenglong entered into a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou Oriental
* Agreement for acquisition by Zhong An Shenglong of 42.5% of interest in Zhejiang Xinnongdou from Hangzhou Oriental
* Proposed consideration for acquisition is expected to be about RMB700 million
* Consideration will be settled partly by cash and partly by issue of new shares in CNC Source text : (bit.ly/2iFUil7) Further company coverage: [1321.HK,0672.HK]
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.