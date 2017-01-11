Jan 11 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :

* Sees 2017 segment operating income growth in mid-single digit range - Conf call

* Recent increases in commodity prices will be an about 20 percent headwind to 2017 raw material costs

* Expect stronger dollar to continue to be a headwind in 2017

* "We need our Mexico plant"; start up plan for Mexico plant is on track