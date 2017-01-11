BRIEF-Perry Ellis international announces men's apparel, accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
Jan 11 Hong Leong Asia Ltd :
* Responds to query regarding trading activity
* Not aware of any further information that might have led to unusual trading activity Source text : (bit.ly/2igeYyV) Further company coverage:
* Perry Ellis International announces men's apparel and accessories license for Cubavera in Mexico
* Parkervision -middle district of Florida granted co's request to lift stay and reopen its patent infringement case against Apple, LG and Qualcomm