BRIEF-Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes
* Nokia commences tender offers for outstanding notes and consent solicitation from certain note holders
Jan 11 Cigna Corp :
* Cigna and Scripps Health form alliance to deliver innovative health plans in San Diego
* Effective April 1, 2017, Scripps and Cigna will jointly offer HMO health plans to employers with at least 100 employees
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.