BRIEF-BT Group announces contract with Bridgestone Europe
* Announced contract with Bridgestone Europe for network infrastructure, managed cloud services in Europe, Middle East And Africa
Jan 11 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Textron Inc announces recall of about 1,100 Bad Boy off-road utility vehicles
* U.S. CPSC - Recall involves Bad Boy XTO and Bone Collector XTO model off-road utility vehicles manufactured by Textron Specialized Vehicles
* U.S. CPSC - As a result of vehicles rolling over, a 14-year-old male passenger died in Toombs County, Georgia in 2014
* U.S. CPSC - In a separate rollover incident, an adult male operator suffered a serious leg injury
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)