BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 Interworld Digital Ltd :
* Says to consider and appoint the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company Source text: bit.ly/2ij8W3K Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.