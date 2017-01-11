BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine summoned to appear before the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Rouen
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
Jan 11 China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd
* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement
* China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd - gross proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$23.6 million
* China Internet Investment Finance Holdings Ltd - placing of up to 91 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WAS SUMMONED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE ROUEN BY SOME HOLDERS OF NON VOTING COOPERATIVE SECURITIES (CCIS)
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte