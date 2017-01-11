BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Q Technology Group Co Ltd -
* Expected that group's consolidated profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 december 2016 may increase by more than 50%
* Expected result due to substantial year-on-year increase in sales volume of camera modules for year ended 31 dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June