BRIEF-Farmacol Q1 net profit falls to 19.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 46.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 11 Imperial Brands Plc :
* Joint venture
* Subsidiaries of Imperial Brands Plc and China Tobacco have established a long-term joint venture (JV) business
* JV will look to develop a variety of growth opportunities in China and international markets
* JV will focus on maximising potential of two Yunnan brands, Jadé and Horizon, in markets outside of China
* Further tobacco and next generation product launches, as well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by GHVL
* Jadé joins Imperial's portfolio of specialist brands
* Imperial was assisted in transaction by Vermilion Partners and Allen & Overy
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June