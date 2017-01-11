Jan 11 Biocon Ltd :

* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab

* Says anticipated FDA goal date set under BSUFA is Sept 3, 2017

* Says product is a proposed biosimilar to branded trastuzumab, which is indicated to treat certain HER2-positive breast cancers

* Says Maylan and co's proposed biosimiar trastuzumab is also under review by EMA