BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 Biocon Ltd :
* Says U.S. FDA accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for Mylan and Biocon's proposed biosimilar trastuzumab
* Says anticipated FDA goal date set under BSUFA is Sept 3, 2017
* Says product is a proposed biosimilar to branded trastuzumab, which is indicated to treat certain HER2-positive breast cancers
* Says Maylan and co's proposed biosimiar trastuzumab is also under review by EMA Source text: bit.ly/2ijhgAV Further company coverage:
May 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend as oil prices fell and investors assessed a barrage of economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.