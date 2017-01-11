BRIEF-India's Kanoria Chemicals & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 54.4 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Jan 11 NTPC Ltd
* Says accorded investment approval for Ulanga coal mining project
* NTPC says estimated cost of INR 10.53 billion Source text: [NTPC Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Dulanga Coal Mining Project having rated production capacity of 7 MTPA at an appraised estimated cost of Rs. 1053.41 Crore]
