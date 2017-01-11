Jan 11 NTPC Ltd

* Says accorded investment approval for Ulanga coal mining project

* NTPC says estimated cost of INR 10.53 billion Source text: [NTPC Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Dulanga Coal Mining Project having rated production capacity of 7 MTPA at an appraised estimated cost of Rs. 1053.41 Crore]

