Jan 11 Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust renews normal course issuer bid

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 6.6 million of its units

* Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust - bid will commence on January 13, 2017 and will remain in effect until earlier of January 12, 2018