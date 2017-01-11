BRIEF-Tsogo Sun says CEO Von Aulock resigns effective June 1
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June
Jan 11 Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd -
* Wang li has tendered his resignation as a co-chairman of company
* Chim Wai Kong has tendered his resignations as a co- chairman, an executive director
* Chim Wai Shing Jackson has tendered his resignations as an executive director
* Xue Mangmang is appointed as sole chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marcel Von Aulock resigns as executive director from board effective 01 June 2017 and from employment with co with effect from 30 June
SAO PAULO, May 30 Legal firm Trench, Rossi e Watanabe is no longer representing holding company J&F Investimentos in leniency deal talks with prosecutors on the fine the company must pay for its role in a massive political graft case, a company press officer told Reuters on Tuesday.