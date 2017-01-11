Jan 11 Atos :

* Atos signs a major deal to provide digital services to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

* Acquires Infopartners in Bulgaria to create a global food & beverage competency centre

* It has signed a multi-million euro five-year contract with Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), one of world's largest bottlers of brands of Coca-Cola company

* Under new contract, Atos will take over development and management of key it applications supporting CCHBC business

* Has acquired 100% of infopartners, a leading provider of specialist SAP services in Bulgaria