Jan 11 Tower Property Fund Ltd :

* Revised Distribution Guidance For The Year Ending 31 May 2017, Trading Update And Trading Statement

* Total distribution of 92 cents per share for year ended May 31, 2016

* Guidance of 6 pct distribution growth for year ending May 2017

* Core earnings are expected to grow between 8 pct and 10 pct for year ending May 31, 2017 from core earnings of circa 75 cps for year ended May 31, 2016

* Revised its guidance for year ending May 31, 2017 to a distribution of 80 cps to 82 cps which comprises core earnings only

* On a rolled, 12-month forward basis, Tower anticipates a distribution of 84 cps to 86 cps