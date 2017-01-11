BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint proposes issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes
* Proposed issue of $50 million 4.15% fixed rate notes due 2027 by Fcl Treasury Pte. Ltd
Jan 11 Tower Property Fund Ltd :
* Revised Distribution Guidance For The Year Ending 31 May 2017, Trading Update And Trading Statement
* Total distribution of 92 cents per share for year ended May 31, 2016
* Guidance of 6 pct distribution growth for year ending May 2017
* Core earnings are expected to grow between 8 pct and 10 pct for year ending May 31, 2017 from core earnings of circa 75 cps for year ended May 31, 2016
* Revised its guidance for year ending May 31, 2017 to a distribution of 80 cps to 82 cps which comprises core earnings only
* On a rolled, 12-month forward basis, Tower anticipates a distribution of 84 cps to 86 cps
* Appointed Luke Bryan, a mining engineer, to board as executive chairman with effect from 1 June 2017