Jan 11 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Says expects 2016 revenue to be about $16.5 billion
* Says expects 2016 adjusted operating income to be about
$2.2 billion
* Says expects 2016 adjusted EPS to be about $6.05 per share
* Says estimates 2016 free cash flow of $1.1 billion
* Says targeting mid-single digit adjusted growth in 2017,
on flat global vehicle production
* Says expects to grow operating margins 30-40 basis points
in 2017; sees double digit EPS growth excluding Mechatronics
divestiture
* Says expects FX to be a $400 million translation headwind
to revenue in 2017
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iGAb64)
