BRIEF-4SC: preclinical data shows Resminostat enhances immune cell cancer cell interaction

* ‍NEW PRECLINICAL DATA OF 4SC AG HAS DEMONSTRATED THAT RESMINOSTAT INFLUENCES ANTI-CANCER RESPONSE OF NATURAL KILLER (NK) CELLS - A SUBSET OF OUR BODY'S OWN IMMUNE CELLS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)