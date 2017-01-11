UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager Mueller as finance chief
* CFO post at Hugo Boss has been vacant for more than a year (Adds confirmation)
Jan 11 Fermiere Du Casino Municipal Cannes SA :
* Takes 15 percent stake of company operating restaurant located in port of Saint Barthelemy Source text: bit.ly/2ikeUlh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 30 Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis has been called as a prosecution witness in the trial of three former senior executives accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain's biggest retailer, a court heard on Tuesday.