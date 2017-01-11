BRIEF-EU approves Pfizer’s Trumenba to help prevent meningococcal group B disease in adolescents and adults
* European commission approves pfizer’s trumenba® to help prevent meningococcal group b disease in adolescents and adults
Jan 11 BioDue SpA :
* Signs agreements to set up Pharcomed Corp, a distribution joint venture (JV) with Suco International Corp for North America and Latin America
* Stakes in the joint venture are equally split between BioDue and Suco International Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
