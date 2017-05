Jan 12 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco Products says implementing a $60 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (urb) in United States And Canada

* Says previously announced a urb price increase of $40 to $60 per ton in october 2016

* Says it is revising increase for all grades to $60 per ton, effective with shipments beginning February 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: