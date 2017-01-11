BRIEF-Jana Partners says no longer party to any call options related to Whole Foods
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
Jan 11 Noble Midstream Partners Lp -
* Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L.P reports 8.48 percent passive stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp as of January 9, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ihtfeI) Further company coverage:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of May 27 versus 8.3 percent stake as of March 29 - SEC filing
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday: