Jan 11 Ziopharm Oncology Inc :

* Ziopharm Oncology says end of face-to-face meeting with FDA in early Q1 2017 with respect to recurrent Glioblastoma - Sec Filing

* Ziopharm Oncology inc says determine design of pivotal trial for recurrent Glioblastoma to be initiated in 2017