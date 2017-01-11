BRIEF-MCI Capital to raise up to 20 mln zlotys in series O bonds
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
Jan 11 Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd:
* Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd reports passive stake of 5.04 percent in partner communications company as of January 3, 2017 - Sec Filing Source text (bit.ly/2ijPKTN) Further company coverage:
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.