BRIEF-MCI Capital to raise up to 20 mln zlotys in series O bonds
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
Jan 11 Fitch:
* Fitch says Brazil's subnational banks remain sensitive to regional operating environment deterioration
* Fitch on Brazil's subnational banks - subnational banks maintained a reduced appetite for risk in 2016, similar to private sector peers Source text for Eikon:
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.