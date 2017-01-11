Jan 11 Kansas City Southern :
* KCS, Watco, WTC announce Mexico refined energy products
terminal to facilitate increased U.S. export of liquid fuels
* Project will include construction of unit train liquid
fuels terminal located in WTC Industrial Park in San Luis Potosi
* Joint venture partners will invest approximately U.S. $45
million in project
* Facility will be solely rail served by Kansas City
Southern de Mexico (KCSM)
* It is projected terminal project will eventually include
storage facility that would provide retail fuels for population
of Central Mexico
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: