Jan 11 Pg&E Corp
* PG&E streamlining management, implementing efficiency
measures to keep customer bills affordable while investing in
the future
* PG&E - plans to reduce number of officers by 15 percent,
or eight positions, resulting in a flatter, more nimble
decision-making structure
* Majority of cost reductions will come from reductions in
spending on materials and contracts
* pg&e - streamlined management structure is part of a
broader plan to reduce costs in 2017
* In addition, pg&e will eliminate approximately 450 support
services jobs from more than a dozen functional areas across
company
* PG&E Corp - also eliminated roles of approximately 800
non-employee contractors from across company and will not fill
500 open, non-critical positions
* Has identified new roles for approximately 60 employees,
meaning that approximately 390 employees will be affected
