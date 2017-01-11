Jan 11 Pg&E Corp

* PG&E streamlining management, implementing efficiency measures to keep customer bills affordable while investing in the future

* PG&E - plans to reduce number of officers by 15 percent, or eight positions, resulting in a flatter, more nimble decision-making structure

* Majority of cost reductions will come from reductions in spending on materials and contracts

* pg&e - streamlined management structure is part of a broader plan to reduce costs in 2017

* In addition, pg&e will eliminate approximately 450 support services jobs from more than a dozen functional areas across company

* PG&E Corp - also eliminated roles of approximately 800 non-employee contractors from across company and will not fill 500 open, non-critical positions

* Has identified new roles for approximately 60 employees, meaning that approximately 390 employees will be affected