BRIEF-EU approves Pfizer’s Trumenba to help prevent meningococcal group B disease in adolescents and adults
Jan 11 Celyad Sa
* Announces registration of first pancreatic cancer patient in its CAR-T NKR-2 THINK Trial in Belgium Source text: bit.ly/2jjM82G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system