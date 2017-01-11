Jan 11 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
* FCA announces senior leadership changes
* Daphne Zheng is named as the Chief Operating Officer (coo)
of China
* Paul Alcala is named Chief Operating Officer of the Asia
Pacific regions, excluding China
* Fiat Chrysler - Mike Manley who has led Asia Pacific
region until now, will continue serving on GEC and as head of
jeep and ram brands globally
* Both Zheng and Alcala will join the group executive
council (GEC) of FCA
* Fiat chrysler automobiles -Davide Mele is appointed deputy
COO Latin America, reporting to stefan ketter who is COO of
Latin America
Source text (bit.ly/2ih9kg3)
