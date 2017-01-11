Jan 11 Derma Sciences Inc :
* Derma sciences buys Medihoney brand from long-term
partner
* Derma sciences inc - consideration is an upfront payment
of $13.25 million in cash
* Derma sciences inc -deal includes an additional $5.0
million potentially payable in form of an earn-out upon
achievement of future annual sales milestones
* Derma sciences inc- under terms of deal, co has a new
10-year medical honey supply agreement with comvita
* Derma sciences inc - purchase eliminates derma sciences'
obligation of royalty payments to comvita on sale of medihoney
products
