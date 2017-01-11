BRIEF-EU approves Pfizer’s Trumenba to help prevent meningococcal group B disease in adolescents and adults
* European commission approves pfizer’s trumenba® to help prevent meningococcal group b disease in adolescents and adults
Jan 12 Nuheara Ltd
* IQbuds have achieved fcc certification for USA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European commission approves pfizer’s trumenba® to help prevent meningococcal group b disease in adolescents and adults
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system