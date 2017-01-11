BRIEF-Allianz Malaysia Bhd says qtrly net profit 67.2 mln rgt
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.17 billion rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 73.2 million rgt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sgMXNc) Further company coverage:
Jan 11 American Campus Communities Inc
* American campus communities - on Jan 11, co, unit entered into fifth amended and restated credit agreement with banks, other lenders - sec filing
* American campus communities-pursuant to agreement, operating partnership has$700 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* American campus communities - pursuant to the agreement, senior unsecured revolving credit facility, may expanded by an additional $500 million
* American campus communities inc says revolving credit facility matures on march 15, 2022 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2j2m8cd) Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.