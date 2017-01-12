Jan 11 Vista Outdoor Inc :

* Announces expected non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

* Vista Outdoor - expects to record material, non-cash intangible asset impairment charge in its hunting and shooting accessories reporting unit in Q3

* Vista Outdoor - does not expect impairment charge to have any impact on future operations, affect liquidity, affect cash flows from operating activities