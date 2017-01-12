BRIEF-Barrick reports union action at veladero mine
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
Jan 11 Vista Outdoor Inc :
* Announces expected non-cash intangible asset impairment charge
* Vista Outdoor - expects to record material, non-cash intangible asset impairment charge in its hunting and shooting accessories reporting unit in Q3
* Vista Outdoor - does not expect impairment charge to have any impact on future operations, affect liquidity, affect cash flows from operating activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Barrick Gold Corp says on May 28, one of several unions representing employees at Veladero mine in San Juan Argentina, initiated an unplanned work stoppage
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Recasts top, updates prices)