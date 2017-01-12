BRIEF-India's Tamilnadu Newsprint & Papers March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 634.1 million rupees versus profit 1.04 billion rupees year ago
Jan 12 MMTC Ltd :
* Says mining lease signed by NINL-JV promoted by the company
* Says mining lease agreement signed for iron ore Source text: bit.ly/2iJ7lCo Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 336.2 million rupees versus 78.1 million rupees year ago